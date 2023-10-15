Esko man injured in side-by-side ATV accident Sunday

By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBORN TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Esko man was injured early Sunday morning in a side-by-side ATV accident in Alborn Township.

According to authorities, the 49-year-old man received significant, non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated by first responders on the scene and then flown by LifeLink to Essentia Health Duluth for treatment.

According to St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, there were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash and it appears speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

