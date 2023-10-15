Carlton holds 15th annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk

Carlton Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk.
(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday morning the 15th annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk kicked off in Carlton.

The event recognizes the importance of mental wellness while providing a space for people who lost a loved one to suicide.

Attendees took part in a short walk where they had the option to remember their loved ones.

Following the walk, a speech was given by Jake Kachinski and Brittany Steeg who lost their sister to suicide in 2010.

Meghann Levitt, a Carlton County Suicide Prevention Task Force Member helped organize the event.

”Grief is a really hard thing because there isn’t a lot of closure, and so a space where people can come and just be with others who understand that type of loss is really an important environment to provide for people,” said Levitt.

The event also highlighted local community resources such as Amberwing and the Miller Dwan Foundation’s Hope-X Collaboration.

