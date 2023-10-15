3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting

FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in...
FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Diaz said the three teens, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to a local hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
A tiny home in Duluth is making big waves on social media.
Tiny House company in trouble with another state while doing business in Duluth
Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty, explains why he stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers
New movie boosts local theaters.
Duluth theatre welcomes Swifties for movie premiere

Latest News

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick could draw over 50,000 fans, world record
FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on June 30, 2023, in Washington. Charles and Kathleen Moore...
A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires