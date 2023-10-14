UMD women’s hockey loses to Ohio State in top-10 matchup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Amsoil Arena, the No. 6 University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs faced No. 2 Ohio State (OSU) for the first game of a two-game series.

On Friday the Bulldogs scored the first goal only three minutes into the game when senior forward Olivia Wallin scored with assists from Katie Davis and Ida Karlsson.

The game would stay 1-0 Bulldogs for more than 10 minutes before the Buckeyes’ Hadley Hartmetz scored two goals less than two minutes apart to put OSU up 2-1 at the end of the first period.

OSU would turn it into three straight goals with Jenna Buglioni scoring five minutes into the second period on a power play.

Duluth’s graduate forward Reece Hunt would score seven minutes later unassisted to bring UMD within one.

It was the last goal of the night for the Bulldogs while OSU tacked on two more in the third period to hand UMD their first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs will have another shot at home against the Buckeyes tomorrow with puck drop at 3:01 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

The game will be broadcast on the My9 Sports Network.

