UMD dominates 46-0 in redemption game against University of Mary

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After losing their first game of the season last week in Nebraska against Wayne State the University of Minnesota Duluth football team returned to James Malovsky Stadium in hopes of getting back to their winning ways against the University of Mary.

It didn’t take long with two first-quarter touchdown passes by senior Kyle Walljasper, the first to Jimmy Durocher and the second for senior Sam Pitz before a fumble recovery by senior defensive lineman Ethan Beffert that allowed UMD to open the second quarter in the red zone with a 14-0 lead.

On the third play of the quarter, Walljasper scored his third touchdown of the game, using his legs on a 17-yard third-down rush. The Bulldogs converted a two-point conversion to go up 22-0 with 14 minutes left in the half.

The Bulldogs defense forced another punt before the offense scored on their fourth straight possession on the second connection between Walljasper and sophomore Durocher for a 10-yard passing touchdown.

With four minutes left in the first half, Tim Pokornowski intercepted UMary quarterback Jesse Forknell which would set up Senior Curtis Cox for a 43-yard field goal, Bulldogs lead 32-0 going into the half.

UMD sophomore quarterback Jacob Eggert passed for two touchdowns in the second half to freshman Nick Ojile and sophomore Luke Danielski for a 46-0 Bulldogs victory.

The Bulldogs move to 6-1 and will face the winless Minot State Beavers on Saturday, Oct. 21 with a 1 p.m. kickoff at First Western Bank Field at Herb Parker Stadium.

