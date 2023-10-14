Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - Two people are dead with gunshot wounds and one person is in custody in Ashland Saturday.

According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. Ashland Police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots by the Dollar Tree on Lakeshore Drive East.

When they arrived crews discovered two deceased males with gunshot wounds, lying in the alley behind that original call location.

According to police, a person of interest was located near the scene and was subsequently arrested.

Police indicate that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no sign of further danger to the public.

No other details or identities are being released at this time, check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.