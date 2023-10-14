Some sunshine set to return!

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Lows will be in the 30′s with north winds 5-10mph.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: High pressure will be in place on Sunday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with northerly winds 5-15mph.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: Monday will be quiet as well. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the north 5-10mph.

Monday
Monday(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday! Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be out of the south.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

