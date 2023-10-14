Some sunshine set to return!
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Lows will be in the 30′s with north winds 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: High pressure will be in place on Sunday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with northerly winds 5-15mph.
MONDAY: Monday will be quiet as well. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the north 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday! Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be out of the south.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.