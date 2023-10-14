Northern Lights Foundation Helps Families in Darkness

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When your world changes with a diagnosis, one Duluth organization works hard to bring light and support.

The motto of The Northern Lights Foundation is and has always been to grant wishes and address the needs of Northland children and their families. The Duluth organization helps families whose children are facing life-threatening diseases.

Families, like the Aleshire’s. Tara Aleshire’s daughter Amelia needed brain surgery less than three weeks after she was born. Tara wasn’t sure if her insurance was going to cover such a procedure.

”There’s some misleading understandings like that people think that oh well you have insurance that should cover it, but depending on how that’s structured you could have a massive out-of-pocket expense,” said Tara Aleshire, “never assuming that tragedy is going to hit or something catastrophic would happen.”

Aleshire says the entire experience was mentally exhausting for her family.

”It felt very empty because we were at a place where we felt basically homeless. We just felt like the whole experience caught us off guard, So mentally it is exhausting, financially it was exhausting, the whole thing.

”With the help of The Northern Lights Foundation, it’s brought a new sense of balance and support for their family.” That same balance and support is why Zach Schneider became a part of the Northern Lights Foundation.

”It’s just not only an emotionally taxing time but financially taxing on those families as well who weren’t planning on being in and out of the hospital, be traveling a lot, be doing this or that there for their children,” said Zach Scheider.

Aleshire’s daughter, Amelia, is now a happy four-year-old. To thank the group for their support, Aleshire has become an active member of the Northern Lights Foundation.

”We are just going to continue to be huge supporters of the Northern Lights saying whatever we can to whoever we can,” said Aleshire, “just know that there needs to be this huge level of compassion for families that are going through these hard times [because] it can be devastating.”

The Northern Lights Foundation Children’s Charity Gala is taking place on October 18 at the DECC.

The Northern Lights Foundation Children's Charity Gala is taking place on October 18 at the DECC.

