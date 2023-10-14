No. 6 UMD women’s hockey drops second game at home against No. 2 OSU

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth was at Amsoil for the second game of the top-10 matchup with the Ohio State (OSU) Buckeyes.

OSU won with a heavy offense on Friday, scoring five goals to UMD’s two but defense was the story of the second game.

The second period saw the only scoring with two power-play goals from OSU as The Bulldogs got shut out for the first time this season in the 2-0 defeat.

The Bulldogs move to 2-2 on the season and face the Minnesota State Mavericks in Mankato for a weekend series on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

