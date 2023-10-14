Many Rivers Montessori unveils new building renovations during Fall Fest

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Montessori in the Woodland neighborhood revealed more than $1 million worth of renovations to the public on Saturday.

The Many Rivers Montessori school invited the public to tour the newly added outdoor classroom, rooftop garden, and more.

According to the school, the enrollment has increased from 77 students to more than 200 since it opened in 2014.

“We empower our students to transform the world into a better place for all. So we are truly educating students to grow up and be peacemakers, be change agents, to feel very empowered,” said Head of School Wendy Fisher.

The Montessori held tours during a fall festival event outside of the school that featured a dunk tank, food trucks, and an inflatable obstacle course for kids.

