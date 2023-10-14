Friday Night Lights: Week 7 Highlights and Scores from around the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 6 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Esko 41, Hermantown 7, (F)

Rock Ridge 8, Duluth Denfeld 28, (F)

M.I.B. 28, Cherry 6, (F)

Northwestern 56, Bloomer 8, (F)

Hayward 26, Ashland 6, (F)

Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 6, (F)

Grand Rapids 40, Cloquet 15, (F)

Pequot Lakes 61, Proctor 8, (F)

North Branch 56, Duluth East 14, (F)

Deer River 28, Braham 0, (F)

Two Harbors 45, Pine City 0, (F)

Mesabi East 14, Hinkley 0, (F)

