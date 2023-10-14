Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night

Check out the top plays from Friday night’s action under the lights!
By Jeffrey F McClure, Daniel Chiarelli, Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a great week of high school football and college hockey across Minnesota and Wisconsin, here are our plays of the night!

Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Denfeld’s Taye Manns 55-Yard Rushing TD

Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Esko’s Koi Perich INT Return for a TD

