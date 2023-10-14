Duluth theatre welcomes Swifties for movie premiere

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Marcus Duluth Cinema was more than “ready for it” when welcoming Swifties to the premiere date of Taylor Swift’s concert film.

“We are expecting a lot of fun,” said Shawn Fennessey, the general manager at Marcus Duluth Cinema.

In late August, tickets for the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film’ went on pre-sale, raking in $100 million in advance ticket sales across the world.

The movie sold out almost everywhere, including Duluth.

“Almost every show through the 10:30 show, is sold out,” said Fennessey. “Those sold out within a week of us putting them on sale.”

The pre-sale numbers prompted the theater to go above and beyond for all the local Swifties during Friday’s premiere. They created an experience they called, “one of a kind.”

“You know, this isn’t going to be a regular movie experience. We want them standing up, dancing, singing, having fun. We want to treat it like a concert,” said Fennessey.

The nearly three-hour film, which showcases Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, brought out fans of all ages, including some who missed the concert.

“I’ve been really wanting to go to one of the concerts, so I thought it would be really fun to come and watch it here,” said Willa Walrath, a local Swiftie.

“That energy was super high, so I hope that’s emulated here,” said Larkin Vangsness, another local Swiftie.

Two fans, in particular, came out to support their favorite artist and even dressed up as their favorite Taylor era.

“I’m Reputation,” said Emma Tlaska, a long-time Taylor Swift fan.

“I’m her debut; the country, the boots,” said Zach Ary, a fan of Taylor Swift.

A theatre full of fans, showing how one artist can bring people together from across the world.

“This is a great hit for October,” said Fennessey. “This is a giant boost to the movie industry this weekend. This is a really fun event to help everyone out.”

November 4th, Marcus Duluth Cinema will be hosting a Taylor’s Theatre Era Party.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.