USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase

For the first time since 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.
For the first time since 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.(MGN)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The United States Postal Service announced this year’s holiday shipping deadlines.

For a card, letter or package to arrive by December 25, the USPS says the parcel must be sent out by the following deadlines:

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

USPS Ground Advantage is a new shipping option this year that gives people the option to select which day the parcel will be delivered. The USPS says it is a simple, reliable and affordable way to ship packages within 2-5 business days based on distance.

Additionally, the USPS announced there will no longer be a temporary holiday price increase as there has been in previous years. The Postal Service says it is not having a temporary holiday surcharge this year so it can offer “increased predictability in pricing for customers.” FedEx and UPS have already announced holiday price increases for this year.

International deadlines depend on the destination. More information is available on the USPS website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five officers shot near Princeton, Minnesota
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, suspect arrested
Miller Hill Mall in Duluth
Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break
EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information

Latest News

FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Rep. Steve Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win the gavel
Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom