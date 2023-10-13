USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The United States Postal Service announced this year’s holiday shipping deadlines.

For a card, letter or package to arrive by December 25, the USPS says the parcel must be sent out by the following deadlines:

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

USPS Ground Advantage is a new shipping option this year that gives people the option to select which day the parcel will be delivered. The USPS says it is a simple, reliable and affordable way to ship packages within 2-5 business days based on distance.

Additionally, the USPS announced there will no longer be a temporary holiday price increase as there has been in previous years. The Postal Service says it is not having a temporary holiday surcharge this year so it can offer “increased predictability in pricing for customers.” FedEx and UPS have already announced holiday price increases for this year.

International deadlines depend on the destination. More information is available on the USPS website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.