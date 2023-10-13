UMD hosts Take Back the Night to raise awareness about sexual violence

UMD hosts Take Back the Night to raise awareness about sexual violence
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD students marched on campus to end sexual, relationship, and domestic violence in all forms.

Students chanted with signs Thursday as part of a national movement during domestic violence awareness month.

The walk symbolizes the vulnerability that women feel at night when they walk alone, and the event makes an effort to empower survivors of violence and increase awareness.

Hundreds of Take Back the Night events are held internationally. The first rally was held in Germany in 1973.

UMD’s Women’s Resource and Action Center also provided tables with resources for students during the month of October.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five officers shot near Princeton, Minnesota
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, suspect arrested
Miller Hill Mall in Duluth
Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break
EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information

Latest News

His Northland career spans 36 years
Dave Anderson’s unique path to becoming a Northland TV legend
For the first time since 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.
USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase
Superior police chief reflects on his legacy ahead of retirement
25+ Years of Service: Superior police chief reflects on his legacy ahead of retirement
City by City: Oct. 12, 2023
City by City: Virginia, Cloquet, Bayfield