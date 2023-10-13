UMD hosts Take Back the Night to raise awareness about sexual violence

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD students marched on campus to end sexual, relationship, and domestic violence in all forms.

Students chanted with signs Thursday as part of a national movement during domestic violence awareness month.

The walk symbolizes the vulnerability that women feel at night when they walk alone, and the event makes an effort to empower survivors of violence and increase awareness.

Hundreds of Take Back the Night events are held internationally. The first rally was held in Germany in 1973.

UMD’s Women’s Resource and Action Center also provided tables with resources for students during the month of October.

