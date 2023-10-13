Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Duluth, Cable

(Northern News Now) - Chisholm, MN- Northern Traxx ATV Club is teaming up with Mesaba Lodge #255 for a fundraiser on Saturday, October 21. The Solomon’s Treasure ATV Poker Run starts at 9 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Club. The event will raise money to support the purchase of fire suppression equipment for the Chisholm Fire Department. The event starts with a pancake breakfast followed by the ATV ride. The ride will have five stops. At each one participants will get to draw a card and build their best poker hand by the end. Prizes will go to high and low hands. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Duluth, MN- Work is continuing to create an ATV Club in Duluth. An initial meeting was held in September with community members, county commissioners, representatives from other local clubs, and ATV Minnesota members. Attendees learned about the recreation and economic benefits that trails are bringing to St. Louis County communities. With that information, they decided it was best to move ahead with creating a club specifically in Duluth. Another start-up meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at Mr. D’s Bar and Grill at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Cable, WI- The Fun in the Forest ATV Benefit Ride will be held on Saturday, October 21. Hosted by Lakewoods Resort and Golf, the event collects money, food, and toys to help those in need this holiday season. Partnerships include the Lions Club, Toys-4-Tots, Christmas for Kids, and more. Donations support families in Bayfield, Sawyer, and Ashland counties. Participants will explore local trails while collecting stamps at participating businesses. Attendees who gather nine or more stamps will receive a t-shirt. The entry fee is $25 and one unwrapped gift or food donation.

