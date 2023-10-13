Tiny House company in trouble with another state while doing business in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) entered into two contracts with Simply Tiny Development LLC after the company was considered to be “Delinquent” by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

When a company is declared “Delinquent” it is no longer in good standing with the state of Colorado.

Simply Tiny Development LLC was the company behind the “Tiny House” with a controversial price in Duluth’s Hillside Neighborhood.

The property has since been removed from the market due to financial problems for Simply Tiny Development LLC.

Simply Tiny Development LLC is a Lakewood, Colorado-based company that wanted to build tiny homes in Duluth.

On July 1, 2021, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office declared Simply Tiny Development LLC “Delinquent”.

The company got the “Delinquent” label because it failed to file mandatory “periodic” or yearly reports with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

After the July 1, 2021 “Delinquent” declaration was made, DEDA entered into two agreements with Simply Tiny Development LLC.

One agreement was amending a previous agreement for Simply Tiny Development LLC to build on the property that would become the 205-square-foot house at 804 N. 6th Ave East which was originally listed with a $195,000 price tag.

That amendment just extended the time Simply Tiny Development LLC had to complete the project.

Simply Tiny Development LLC was a company in good standing when it signed that original contract.

The DEDA board approved that amended contract on August 25, 2021, nearly 2 months after the delinquent status was given.

It took until August 30 for DEDA President Matt Cartier to sign the amended contract, nearly a month later on September 24 then-DEDA Secretary Zack Filipovich signed the amended contract.

Simply Tiny Development LLC’s CEO San Dixon next signed the amended contract on October 5, more than three months after his company was declared to be “Delinquent” by the State of Colorado.

DEDA and Simply Tiny Development LLC later agreed to another Land Sale Agreement before the tiny home was completed.

This new agreement was to build on two adjacent small lots also in the Hillside Neighborhood.

Those properties are across the street from the 6th Street Community Garden, near the intersection of N 9th Ave E & E 6th St.

DEDA President Matt Cartier signed that agreement on April 27, 2022, and was co-signed by DEDA Secretary Ellie Just on May 5, 2002.

Sean Dixon, CEO of Simply Tiny Development, signed his portion of the contract on April 20, 2022.

Dixon’s signature was nearly one year after his company’s last yearly report was due, and more than 9-months after his company was declared “Delinquent”.

The properties were sold as part of the “Rebuild Duluth” program with the goal of developing homes on vacant lots.

Simply Tiny Development LLC is still listed as the owner for all three properties according to St. Louis County tax records.

On August 8, 2022, the state of Colorado changed the company’s name to officially “Simply Tiny Development, LLC, Delinquent July 1, 2021″.

It is Colorado law that if a company has not filed proper documents for 400 days, on the 401st day the state will officially change the company’s name to include the word delinquent and the date when it was declared delinquent.

When a company is declared to be delinquent, it is more difficult to do banking activities, and in Colorado, it loses some legal rights in court.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.