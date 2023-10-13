Stray showers possible early in weekend, sunshine late

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon the winds will continue to be strong out of the east 15-25mph gusting to 45mph. There will be rain across our southern counties, but dry to the north. Tonight there will be a chance of light rain around the head of the lake as winds turn northeast 10-20mph. Accumulations should be minimal. Lows will be in the 40′s.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds, although they will be lighter than Friday. Winds will be out of the northeast 10-15mph. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s with a slight chance of some spotty drizzle.

SUNDAY: The skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Sunday! High pressure will be in place to bring the sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50′s.

MONDAY: Monday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50′s with northeast winds 5-15mph.

