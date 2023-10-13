Rain today for some with windy conditions for all

FRIDAY: Today will feature rain across southern portions of the Northland, with rain lasting all day across Burnett, Pine, Washburn, and Sawyer counties while Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Gogebic, Carlton, Aitkin, and Southern St. Louis counties seeing on and off rain throughout the day. Northern counties up to the international border will see little to no rain. The high will be 48 and winds will be very strong, out of the E at 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will see clouds dominating the region throughout the day with some breezy conditions out of the NE at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. The high will be 50 degrees with a slight chance of a rain shower.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will see the clouds clear out of the region with mostly sunny skies and seasonable weather with a high of 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Next week looks to start sunny and seasonable on Monday and Tuesday with rain chances increasing later into the week.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.