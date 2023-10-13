Missing man found, arrested for assaulting a peace officer

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Moose Lake man who was reported missing is arrested and accused of assaulting an officer.

Joshua Lee Bergan was arrested for 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and detained at the Carlton County Jail. He reportedly charged at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputies and head-butted one of the deputies attempting to take him into custody.

The incident started when Bergan was reported missing Thursday. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office asked for public assistance to locate him.

Bergan, a client at a group home, was on an outing in Moose Lake when he ran off on foot from a staff member.

He was last seen walking towards Folz Boulevard near the bike trail when the staff member lost sight of Bergan. He was reported missing to authorities at approximately 1 p.m. He was not believed to be a threat to the public. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location and conducted an extensive search.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., police received a call from a resident near 4660 West Road, just west of the City of Moose Lake. The caller reported that a male matching Bergan’s description was in his driveway.

As deputies approached Bergan to speak with him, he charged at deputies assaulting them.

The Moose Lake Fire Department, Moose Lake Police Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Carlton County Drone Team, Esko Fire Department, and the Minnesota DNR assisted in the search.

