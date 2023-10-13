Grand Rapids man pleads guilty in stolen ruby slippers case, sentencing expected to be set

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man who stole Judy Garland’s famous ruby slippers from a Grand Rapids museum changed his plea to guilty during a court hearing Friday

A grand jury indicted Terry Martin, 76, of Grand Rapids, on a federal charge back in May.

The indictment states Martin allegedly took the slippers in August 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, the late actress’ hometown. Garland wore the slippers during the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”

The ruby slippers were recovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis in July 2018.

However, in June, Martin pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Friday, Martin appeared in a federal courtroom in Duluth, where he changed his plea to guilty.

The judge said sentencing is expected in the next couple months, but they did not set an exact date during Friday’s hearing.

There was no immediate word on what kind of sentence is expected. He is facing one count of theft of major artwork.

The iconic ruby slippers were worn during the filming of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” and are one of the only four known surviving pairs from filming.

Federal prosecutors stated when the slippers were stolen they were insured for $1 million but the current market value is about $3.5 million.

Northern News Now was in the courtroom Friday. We’ll have much more on this story, including reaction, coming up tonight on our evening newscasts.

