Ely Schools close early due to sewer issue

Ely Public Schools
Ely Public Schools(Ely Public Schools)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ely Schools closed early Friday morning due to a broken sewer line.

According to a post from the district’s Facebook page, students are being sent home early as crews were unable to get the breakage under control.

Buses will be on campus at 10:30 a.m. to bring students home. Students riding the bus will be dismissed at that time.

High school students who can drive or walk are dismissed immediately. Elementary students are safe in the auditorium.

Parents must pick up their children not riding buses at 10:30 a.m. The school will close shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The high school phone number is 218-365-6166 ext. 3.

The elementary can be reached at 218-365-6166 ext. 4.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five officers shot near Princeton, Minnesota
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, suspect arrested
Miller Hill Mall in Duluth
Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
Joshua Lee Bergan
Sheriff asking for public assistance to find missing Moose Lake man
The incident started when Joshua Lee Bergan was reported missing Thursday.
Missing man found, arrested for assaulting a peace officer

Latest News

The incident started when Joshua Lee Bergan was reported missing Thursday.
Missing man found, arrested for assaulting a peace officer
His Northland career spans 36 years
Dave Anderson’s unique path to becoming a Northland TV legend
Students chanted with signs as part of a national movement during domestic violence awareness...
UMD hosts Take Back the Night to raise awareness about sexual violence
For the first time since 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.
USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase