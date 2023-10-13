Ely Schools close early due to sewer issue

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ely Schools closed early Friday morning due to a broken sewer line.

According to a post from the district’s Facebook page, students are being sent home early as crews were unable to get the breakage under control.

Buses will be on campus at 10:30 a.m. to bring students home. Students riding the bus will be dismissed at that time.

High school students who can drive or walk are dismissed immediately. Elementary students are safe in the auditorium.

Parents must pick up their children not riding buses at 10:30 a.m. The school will close shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The high school phone number is 218-365-6166 ext. 3.

The elementary can be reached at 218-365-6166 ext. 4.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.