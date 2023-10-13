DTA temporally canceling some routes

4 weekend routes effected
The Duluth Transit Authority is launching a new program that will shakeup bus routes for...
The Duluth Transit Authority is launching a new program that will shakeup bus routes for customers.(Alex Laitala)
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) is temporally canceling four weekend routes due to staffing issues.

Starting October 21st, 2023 weekend service on routes 108, 109, 112, and 114 will be cancel for what the DTA describes as “the short term.”

In a news release the DTA says the move is being made, “addressing the feedback and schedule reliability of the new system since August 27th.”

The DTA news release continued to say the pause is due, “to unanticipated labor shortages of CDL drivers which are being addressed both through hiring efforts, and revising the schedules to increase efficiency.”

Northern News Now asked how long the DTA projects the “short term” to last.

DTA Director of Marketing David Clark tells us they expect the cancelations to last two to three weeks.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five officers shot near Princeton, Minnesota
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, suspect arrested
Miller Hill Mall in Duluth
Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break
The incident started when Joshua Lee Bergan was reported missing Thursday.
Missing man found, arrested for assaulting a peace officer
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
Joshua Lee Bergan
Sheriff asking for public assistance to find missing Moose Lake man

Latest News

Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty, explains why he stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers
Ely Public Schools
Ely Schools close early due to sewer issue
The incident started when Joshua Lee Bergan was reported missing Thursday.
Missing man found, arrested for assaulting a peace officer
His Northland career spans 36 years
Dave Anderson’s unique path to becoming a Northland TV legend