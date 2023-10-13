DTA temporally canceling some routes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) is temporally canceling four weekend routes due to staffing issues.

Starting October 21st, 2023 weekend service on routes 108, 109, 112, and 114 will be cancel for what the DTA describes as “the short term.”

In a news release the DTA says the move is being made, “addressing the feedback and schedule reliability of the new system since August 27th.”

The DTA news release continued to say the pause is due, “to unanticipated labor shortages of CDL drivers which are being addressed both through hiring efforts, and revising the schedules to increase efficiency.”

Northern News Now asked how long the DTA projects the “short term” to last.

DTA Director of Marketing David Clark tells us they expect the cancelations to last two to three weeks.

