Dave Anderson’s unique path to becoming a Northland TV legend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now’s own Dave Anderson, or “Super Dave” as he’s called by those who know him well, is the Northland’s longest-serving broadcast meteorologist.

For 36 years, he’s delivered weather forecasts and news stories with a style, flair and personality that’s uniquely Dave.

His longtime service to the Northland now has him receiving a prestigious honor.

His Northland career spans 36 years (kbjr)

This weekend, Dave will be recognized at the Upper Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony, as he joins the Emmy’s Silver Circle.

It’s a big moment for a man who took a non-traditional path to becoming a Northland TV legend.

Like many who go into television, Dave Anderson’s fascination with the industry started at a young age.

“As a kid, my family was a news-watching family, we loved TV. I was a small child in the 60s,” said Anderson. Then my father got a Super 8 movie camera and he let me use that when I was young.”

But unlike many who go into television, his first newsroom job had nothing to do with news.

“When I first met Dave, he was the janitor,” said former KBJR News Director and anchor Barbara Reyelts. “I’d be here late because I was the anchor of the ten then, and he’d come in and he’d grab my waste basket and then he’d sit on the chair next to mine and start chatting.”

During his junior year at UMD, Dave decided a job as KDLH Channel 3′s janitor was the perfect way to get a foot in the door and see if news was right for him. It was.

“Then I proudly applied to Channel 3 to move up from janitor to floor crew, which resulted in a resounding yawn and a whole bunch of indifference,” said Anderson.

He didn’t let that stop him. Dave kept the janitor job while simultaneously joining Channel 6′s floor crew part-time.

Anderson began doing weekend weather in the early 90's. (kbjr)

Before long, he was a full-time member of the news team, and part-time musician.

“He was a character from the beginning,” said former KBJR anchor, News Director and GM David Jensch. “He was playing in his band The Pirates. He was just out of school and very enthusiastic.”

While the band never hit it big, then-KBJR News Director David Jensch saw Dave’s potential in another line of work.

“He came to me and said ‘I would like to be the weatherman,’” said Jensch.

“Dave Jensch in the early 90′s got this kick that all meteorologists should be meteorologists, that the weather should not be an untrained weather caster babbling for three minutes without falling down, they need to have a degree,” said Anderson.

So back to school Dave Anderson went, earning his meteorology degree, and the respect of his peers.

“You could tell he had a fire for weather and showed me he was serious about meteorology,” said Jensch. “I began to realize there was more to Dave Anderson besides The Pirates garage band.”

From the early 90′s on, Super Dave became a fixture of weekend news shows, stamping each forecast with his unique delivery.

“He does well with his delivery because he’s from this area and so he talks like we talk,” said Northern News Now Chief Meteorologist Adam Lorch.

“It’s just that down home feel that you get, like you’re watching your dad or brother or even grandfather on TV,” said Reyelts.

And on days he wasn’t doing weather, Dave began using that hometown kid charm as a reporter.

In addition to his forecasting, Dave also reported news stories across the Northland. (kbjr)

“He slid right into that job as perfectly as he did into weather on air,” said Jensch. “He has this disarming style when he meets up with people. He can get people to talk about their lives. They see him as their friend and neighbor.”

“I think the neatest part of the reporting aspect of this career is meeting the people,” said Anderson. “The war vets, like Medal of Honor recipient Mike Colalillo, Tuskegee Airman Joe Homer, Pearl Harbor survivor Arleigh Burke. I got to meet these heroes who were a part of a pivotal part of American history and survived, and were around to become my friend and tell me their stories. That is worth about 5,000 Silver Circles.”

For three decades, Dave’s told stories of the past, and kept us warm with his sense of humor.

But he’s just as proud of his work away from the TV station, teaching the next generation as an adjunct instructor at Lake Superior College and Northland College, spending more than 20 years as a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliarist and keeping up with his longtime hobbies.

Dave still enjoys working on classic cars at his Duluth home. (kbjr)

“I cut my own firewood, fix my own cars, rebuild old snowmobiles, get antique lawnmowers running with my son,” said Anderson. “You’ve got to remember your place and you’ve got to stay in it and be as kind as you can.”

“He’s still the same super Dave Anderson,” said Reyelts. “The same guy who emptied the bins and sat down to chat. He’ll talk to anybody and everybody, and he’s never put himself above anybody.”

A TV personality set to get the recognition he’s earned through hard work, persistence and staying true to himself.

“Do not give up the first time a manager or boss tells you you’re no good, you don’t do that very well,” said Anderson. “Show them. Keep practicing and do it better. It worked for me.”

