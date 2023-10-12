Walz and DEED Launch Drive for 5 Jobs training Initiative Statewide

Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz(Gray TV)
By Laura Lee
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - In an effort to prepare more Minnesotans for high-demand jobs, Governor Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) launched a new job training initiative.

It’s called The Drive for 5 Workforce Initiative. The five occupational categories are technology, the trades, caring professions, manufacturing, and education.

DEED says these job sectors are projected to be booming in the years ahead as people enter the labor force. Through Drive for 5, DEED will partner with workforce development agencies around the state and provide $20 million dollars in job training programs.

The initiative is part of the historic workforce investments secured during the last legislative session. In the next two years, DEED will invest more than $216.5 million in employment and training programs with a goal of prioritizing training for people of color, people with disabilities and those who face barriers to employment.

“Whether it’s teaching our students or innovating in technology, Minnesota has hundreds of employers looking to fill good-paying jobs, and we’re working to ensure Minnesotans have access to the training they need to fill them,” said Governor Walz. “We’re making it easier for Minnesotans to join the workforce, so they can earn family-sustaining wages in high-growth jobs that contribute to our state’s economy.”

To apply for Drive for 5 grants, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information
James Patrick Carey
Attorney charged with DWI, fleeing the scene, after allegedly hitting construction worker
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
148th Fighter Wing on September 11, 2023 before flyover at Minnesota Twins game
148th to do flyover before Tuesday’s Twins game

Latest News

Democratic Socialists Of America Twin Cities
Minnesota group’s statement about war in Israel sparks controversy
Politicians react to Democratic Socialists of America statement
Childcare Crisis hits Wisconsin as daycares continue to close
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world