UMD professor breaks down the conflict between Israel and Hamas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- To understand the war happening between Israel and Hamas is to understand decades of conflict.

”This is not something we can really distill into 15 second sound bites,” said Jeremy Youde, a professor with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. “We need to recognize the complexity of the situation.”

As the current conflict and war rages on, Professor Youde, who specializes in International Relations, says we have to look to the past.

“In these last 15 to 20 years, things have really ramped up,” said Youde. “Especially with Hamas being in charge of the government in the Gaza Strip.”

The Gaza Strip is roughly 140 square miles of land. Although the strip of land is small, it holds massive historical and religious significance to both the Israeli and Palestinian governments.

“Fundamentally, you have two groups that are saying this is part of their homeland,” said Youde.

Even following years of tension over the piece of land, Youde says the latest violence caught him by surprise.

“And we just started to see the scope of attack that was happening,” said Youde. “It sent a signal that this is something fundamentally different here.”

On Wednesday, the war in the Middle East reached day five, and the violence keeps on escalating. The death toll standing at more than 1,400, most of which are civilians.

Something especially concerning to experts like Youde, as border restrictions continue to tighten in Gaza Strip.

“It’s very hard for people to go back and forth, so you have seen descriptions calling it an open-air prison,” said Youde.

Youde saying this is raising humanitarian issues, especially following the Israeli government’s declaration of war on Hamas.

“The problem is what is the robustness of the international legal system to address these sort of war crimes, or crimes against humanity,” said Youde.

Youde believes no matter if the war comes to an end soon, or distant future, some sort of conflict is likely to continue for generations.

