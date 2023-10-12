‘Tunnel of Terror’ returns to Duluth car wash

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Halloween is taking over a car wash on Central Entrance in Duluth.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing back the “Tunnel of Terror” starting Friday, October 20.

The car wash tunnel will transform into a haunted wash, full of ghosts and ghouls.

Masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash that will be illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects.

The haunted car wash is $20 per car.

The “Tunnel of Terror” will be at the Tommy’s Express location on Central Entrance.

It will run on October 20, 21, 27, and 28.

Each day will be 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

