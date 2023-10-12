Superior Volleyball team Donates Thousands for Cancer Patients

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior High School volleyball team delivered a different kind of care for hundreds of breast cancer patients at St. Luke’s Hospital.

The Spartan volleyball team hosted their annual Diggin’ for a Cure fundraising game last week against Duluth East. From raffle baskets to a bake sale to T-shirt sales during the game, they raised $8,138 and donated the check to St. Luke’s Cancer Treatment Center Wednesday.

“We love partnering with student organizations and different community groups and so an event like this is fantastic for our patients and making things happen for them that wouldn’t otherwise be part of their care plan or treatment,” said Megan Avery with St. Luke’s Foundation.

The money will help provide wigs, scarves, hats, and chemo care bags at no cost to cancer patients. Some of the money will also go toward groceries and gas cards for the families of the patients.

