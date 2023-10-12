Sheriff asking for public assistance to find missing Moose Lake man

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing man.

Joshua Lee Bergan from Moose Lake was last seen at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday on the Soo Line Trail behind Riverside Arena.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

If you have any information on his location, call the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office at 218-385-4185.

