Sheriff asking for public assistance to find missing Moose Lake man
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing man.
Joshua Lee Bergan from Moose Lake was last seen at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday on the Soo Line Trail behind Riverside Arena.
He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.
If you have any information on his location, call the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office at 218-385-4185.
