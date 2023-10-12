Rain becomes likely for many Friday, gusty winds return
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have a chance some scattered showers around the head of the lake with breezy east winds 10-20mph. Tonight there will be a 30% chance of showers. A large system moves in from the south to bring a better chance of rain across our southern counties. Lows will be in the 40′s.
FRIDAY: On Friday we will have cloudy, windy, and rainy conditions. Highs will be in the 40′s with east winds sustained 15-25mph gusting to 45mph. Large waves on Lake Superior could lead to some lakeshore flooding, however, there’s only a small chance of that. Rain for the Ports will be between 0.10-0.75″. South of the Ports will see between 1-2″ of rain.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have a slight chance of some lingering showers, mostly in the morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds 5-15mph. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s.
SUNDAY: Sunday we will start out with mostly cloudy skies but there will be decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter out of the north 5-10mph.
