Rain becomes likely for many Friday, gusty winds return

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have a chance some scattered showers around the head of the lake with breezy east winds 10-20mph. Tonight there will be a 30% chance of showers. A large system moves in from the south to bring a better chance of rain across our southern counties. Lows will be in the 40′s.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have cloudy, windy, and rainy conditions. Highs will be in the 40′s with east winds sustained 15-25mph gusting to 45mph. Large waves on Lake Superior could lead to some lakeshore flooding, however, there’s only a small chance of that. Rain for the Ports will be between 0.10-0.75″. South of the Ports will see between 1-2″ of rain.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have a slight chance of some lingering showers, mostly in the morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds 5-15mph. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will start out with mostly cloudy skies but there will be decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter out of the north 5-10mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
Democratic Socialists Of America Twin Cities
Minnesota group’s statement about war in Israel sparks controversy
Duluth's homeless crisis has grown in recent years.
CHUM leaders address the state of homelessness in Duluth

Latest News

Northern News Now
Clouds today with winds increasing as rain sets in tomorrow
Weather recordings - daily 4pm
OCTOBER 11, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Rain likely for some late this week, not so likely for others
Web Forecast NNN 10-11-23
Web Forecast NNN 10-11-23