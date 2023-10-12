Minneapolis neurosurgeon tackles 350 mile hike for brain tumor research

Matthew Hunt finally finishing his 350 mile hike.
Matthew Hunt finally finishing his 350 mile hike.(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One Minnesotan doctor is making a difference one mile at a time.

Matthew Hunt, a neurosurgeon from Minneapolis, ended his five-week hike at the Lift Bridge on Thursday.

The journey stretched 350 miles going from Ely to Duluth.

Hunt has a passion for the outdoors and felt the best way to celebrate his 50th birthday was to raise money and awareness for brain tumor research.

He also wanted to honor the patients he’s cared for.

”To me this was something I could do to honor those challenges that they face because, you know I can finish this hike which is great,” said Hunt. “But sometimes they have challenges that we have to help them with. Because they can’t overcome them by themselves.”

Hunt was greeted by his relatives and friends and was congratulated after his long journey.

He was able to document his progress on his Facebook and Instagram at “B3C- Backpacking to Beat Brain Cancer.”

You can see his journey here.

