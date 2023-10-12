Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break

Miller Hill Mall in Duluth
Miller Hill Mall in Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is closed due to a water main break.

According to a note posted on the mall’s main entrance they are hoping to reopen by noon on Thursday.

Mall management sent an email to the tenant’s emergency contacts on file.

It was also stated that employees are able to work if they don’t need water or a restroom break, and their employer allows it.

It was not stated what caused the water main break.

Northern News Now has reached out to mall management but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
Democratic Socialists Of America Twin Cities
Minnesota group’s statement about war in Israel sparks controversy
Duluth's homeless crisis has grown in recent years.
CHUM leaders address the state of homelessness in Duluth

Latest News

Five officers shot near Princeton, Minnesota
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota
UMD Professor breaks down Israel-Hamas conflict.
UMD professor breaks down the conflict between Israel and Hamas
Hermantown Teen becoming a Dirt Track racing star
Superior's volleyball team raises money for St. Luke's Cancer treatment