Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is closed due to a water main break.

According to a note posted on the mall’s main entrance they are hoping to reopen by noon on Thursday.

Mall management sent an email to the tenant’s emergency contacts on file.

It was also stated that employees are able to work if they don’t need water or a restroom break, and their employer allows it.

It was not stated what caused the water main break.

Northern News Now has reached out to mall management but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

