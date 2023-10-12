Marshall and Esko to meet in MSHSL girl’s soccer 7A championship

By Jeffrey F McClure, Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Section 7A Semifinal games were held on Wednesday with two local teams in action.

At Marshall, the No. 2 Hilltoppers hosted the No. 3 Spectrum Sting and were able to get on the board in the first half.

Both teams would score one more as Marshall moved on to the 7A championship after the 2-1 defeat.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 ranked Esko faced off against No. 5 Legacy Christian Academy.

Esko put five goals on the board with Legacy only scoring once.

Marshall and Esko are slated to meet in the 7A championship game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday the 17th.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information
James Patrick Carey
Attorney charged with DWI, fleeing the scene, after allegedly hitting construction worker
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
148th Fighter Wing on September 11, 2023 before flyover at Minnesota Twins game
148th to do flyover before Tuesday’s Twins game

Latest News

UMD women's hockey team opening WCHA play with Ohio State
UMD Hockey looking ahead to first season series against Northern Michigan
Esko and Marshall girls high school soccer teams to meet in Section 7A championships
Superior's volleyball team raises money for St. Luke's Cancer treatment