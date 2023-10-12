Marshall and Esko to meet in MSHSL girl’s soccer 7A championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Section 7A Semifinal games were held on Wednesday with two local teams in action.

At Marshall, the No. 2 Hilltoppers hosted the No. 3 Spectrum Sting and were able to get on the board in the first half.

Both teams would score one more as Marshall moved on to the 7A championship after the 2-1 defeat.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 ranked Esko faced off against No. 5 Legacy Christian Academy.

Esko put five goals on the board with Legacy only scoring once.

Marshall and Esko are slated to meet in the 7A championship game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday the 17th.

