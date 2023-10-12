Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s parents headed home from Israel among group of 50+ people from Florida

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents are among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church returning from Israel
Bombing in Israel
Bombing in Israel(FOX5)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents are among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church returning from Israel.

Anzalone posted on social media on Thursday morning that his parents are headed home.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group's fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country's south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, after Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers, that all he has been thinking about is his parents.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone told the newspaper.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) play NFC-South leading Tampa Bay (3-1) on the road Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
Democratic Socialists Of America Twin Cities
Minnesota group’s statement about war in Israel sparks controversy
Duluth's homeless crisis has grown in recent years.
CHUM leaders address the state of homelessness in Duluth

Latest News

Rutgers will try to remain unbeaten at home when it plays host to Michigan State in a Big Ten game
Generic gavel picture
Teen faces adult murder charge in slaying of Michigan election canvasser
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu connects for a three-run home run during the first inning of Game 3...
Astros hit 4 homers, with a pair by Abreu, to rout Twins 9-1 and take 2-1 ALDS lead
FILE - Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in...
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement, ending strike that began at midnight