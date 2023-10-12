Former Bulldog Gabby Hughes on U.S. National Team roster

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After being drafted 20th overall in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) by Ottawa, a former Bulldog has been added to the national team.

Gabbie Hughes was named to the U.S. National Team roster for November’s Rivalry Series against Canada.

Back in April, she earned an IIHF World Championship gold medal for the U.S.

Hughes also skated in the 2023 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival this past August.

The former Bulldog had her last game with UMD in March after having one of the most prolific offensive careers in program history.

Ranked fifth all-time on the UMD scoring chart, Hughes posted 214 career points in 165 games.

In addition, she has the third most career assists in program history with 133.

She was the first player to have back-to-back 45 points-plus seasons since Ashleigh Brykaliuk in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

The center had 59 points in 2021-22 and 46 points in 2022-23.

Hughes also ranks in the top five among all active NCAA players in points at third (214), third in points per game (and first in the WCHA 1.32), third in assists (133), sixth in assists per game (0.82), and fifth in game-winning goals (17).

The November Rivalry Series games against Canada will take place at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on November 8.

They will then travel to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 11.

To view the entire U.S. National Team roster for the series, click here.

Hughes will be back at AMSOIL Arena on Saturday to see her 2023 Hockey Humanitarian banner unveiled in the rafters.

The award is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen, a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community at large through leadership in volunteerism.

You can catch a live interview with Gabbie Hughes during Friday’s men’s hockey game on My9 Sports.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.