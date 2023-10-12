Clouds today with winds increasing as rain sets in tomorrow

THURSDAY: Today will be mostly cloudy with winds increasing throughout the day. There is a slight chance of a Lake Effect rain shower along the South and North Shores and into the Twin Ports. Winds will be out of the E at 15-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be in the upper 40′s across the region with rain in the southern half of the Northland. Rain begins from South to North across the region, with rain beginning in Washburn and Sawyer counties overnight Thursday and beginning in the Twin Ports closer to mid-morning on Friday. Rain is persistent throughout the day south of the Twin Ports and on and off in the Twin Ports. Northern parts of the region closer to the international border will likely see very little rain. Rain in the Twin Ports will total around 0.5″, while areas south will see 1″+. Winds will be strong out of the E gusting to 40 MPH at times.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be 50 and have a chance of some AM showers with some partial clearing later in the day and winds dying down. Sunday looks to be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees.

