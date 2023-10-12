City by City: Virginia, Cloquet, Bayfield

Virginia, MN - Virginia leaders are trying to find ways to lower the tax impact on residents next year. In its meeting this week, the Virginia City Council once again discussed ways to reduce its proposed 21 percent tax levy for next year. According to the Mesabi Tribune, one cost-saving topic surrounded hiring someone to fill the library clerk-technology position. However, the Mesabi Tribune reports that, due to budgetary concerns, councilors voted against hiring someone right now. The final budget needs to be approved by December.

Cloquet, MN- The city of Cloquet has developed a new storm-water pollution prevention program and they’re looking for the community’s feedback on it. It’s a process required by the state of Minnesota. Residents can review those documents at City Hall. That’s also where you can give you feedback to the assistant city engineer through Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Bayfield, WI - Apple Fest organizers have already announced the winner of next year’s Apple Fest poster contest. The beautiful, winning piece was painted by local artist Ed Vocke. Community members chose his design during the recent Bayfield Fesitval of Arts. The 2024 Bayfield Apple Fest is October 4-6.

