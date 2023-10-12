City by City: Virginia, Cloquet, Bayfield

City by City: Oct. 12, 2023
City by City: Oct. 12, 2023(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia, MN - Virginia leaders are trying to find ways to lower the tax impact on residents next year. In its meeting this week, the Virginia City Council once again discussed ways to reduce its proposed 21 percent tax levy for next year. According to the Mesabi Tribune, one cost-saving topic surrounded hiring someone to fill the library clerk-technology position. However, the Mesabi Tribune reports that, due to budgetary concerns, councilors voted against hiring someone right now. The final budget needs to be approved by December.

Cloquet, MN- The city of Cloquet has developed a new storm-water pollution prevention program and they’re looking for the community’s feedback on it. It’s a process required by the state of Minnesota. Residents can review those documents at City Hall. That’s also where you can give you feedback to the assistant city engineer through Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Bayfield, WI - Apple Fest organizers have already announced the winner of next year’s Apple Fest poster contest. The beautiful, winning piece was painted by local artist Ed Vocke. Community members chose his design during the recent Bayfield Fesitval of Arts. The 2024 Bayfield Apple Fest is October 4-6.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hayward, Superior, Chisholm

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five officers shot near Princeton, Minnesota
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, suspect arrested
Miller Hill Mall in Duluth
Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break
EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information

Latest News

Matthew Hunt finally finishing his 350 mile hike.
Minneapolis neurosurgeon tackles 350 mile hike for brain tumor research
SCS Interiors.
Small business, big impact: Duluth business earns award for economic contribution
No.6 Bulldogs
Former Bulldog Gabby Hughes on U.S. National Team roster
Joshua Lee Bergan
Sheriff asking for public assistance to find missing Moose Lake man