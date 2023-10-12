25+ Years of Service: Superior police chief reflects on his legacy ahead of retirement

Nicholas Alexander to retire in January 2024
25+ Years of Service: Superior police chief reflects on his legacy ahead of retirement
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Soon a Twin Ports town will be searching for a new leader for their police department.

This week Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander announced he’s planning to retire this coming January after more than two decades of service.

For Nicholas Alexander, policing in the Twin Ports is a family business.

He’s the son of a Duluth police officer who’s spent decades serving the people on the other side of the lake.

“‘I’ve been on the Superior Police Department for over 25 years,” said Chief Alexander.

Now he’s ready for a change.

“I feel like I accomplished the goals I hoped for when I was chief here. I just kind of came to the conclusion that it’s time for me to move on to a new chapter in life,” said Chief Alexander.

From implementing body-worn cameras to officer trainings, he became known for his innovative approach.

Five years ago he helped launch a new effort to tackle addiction.

“The Pathways of Hope program offers near immediate access to drug rehabilitation to people in lieu of going to jail,” Chief Alexander said.

The treatment can help break the chain of addiction and incarceration.

“We can keep putting somebody in jail for these minor offenses, and they’ll get out and then recommit because we haven’t addressed the addiction,” Chief Alexander said.

Treatment is provided at no cost.

“We can’t arrest our way out of the out of this problem. And we’ve recognized that and since 2018, Chief Alexander has really championed this Pathways to Hope program,” said Bradley Jago, a sergeant with Superior Police Department.

Sgt. Jago and Coordinated Response Specialist Jen Stank help run the program.

“This year, we have 50 individuals that have been connected to the program either through active outreach, self-referral, officer referral diversion, or overdose outreach,” Stank said.

It’s all part of Chief Alexander’s legacy that may be carried on by the people he’s inspired along the way.

“It’s bittersweet. I mean, we’ve worked together for so many years,” said Chad La Lor, Assistant District Attorney for Douglas County.

“He’s the type of person that cares about others and in doing so. You want to do the right thing and you don’t want to disappoint him,” said Assistant Police Chief John Kiel.

“I hope that the best chiefs are still going to come to this department and continue with some of the progress we’ve made over the last nine years, improving our professionalism, improving trust within the community,” Chief Alexander said.

After he retires, he plans to teach law enforcement part-time at U-W Superior and spend more time working at the Pequaywan Inn, which Alexander co-owns with his brother.

For more information about the Pathways To Hope program, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five officers shot near Princeton, Minnesota
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, suspect arrested
Miller Hill Mall in Duluth
Miller Hill Mall closed due to water main break
EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information

Latest News

For the first time since 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.
USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase
City by City: Oct. 12, 2023
City by City: Virginia, Cloquet, Bayfield
Matthew Hunt finally finishing his 350 mile hike.
Minneapolis neurosurgeon tackles 350 mile hike for brain tumor research
SCS Interiors.
Small business, big impact: Duluth business earns award for economic contribution