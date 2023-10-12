25+ Years of Service: Superior police chief reflects on his legacy ahead of retirement

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Soon a Twin Ports town will be searching for a new leader for their police department.

This week Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander announced he’s planning to retire this coming January after more than two decades of service.

For Nicholas Alexander, policing in the Twin Ports is a family business.

He’s the son of a Duluth police officer who’s spent decades serving the people on the other side of the lake.

“‘I’ve been on the Superior Police Department for over 25 years,” said Chief Alexander.

Now he’s ready for a change.

“I feel like I accomplished the goals I hoped for when I was chief here. I just kind of came to the conclusion that it’s time for me to move on to a new chapter in life,” said Chief Alexander.

From implementing body-worn cameras to officer trainings, he became known for his innovative approach.

Five years ago he helped launch a new effort to tackle addiction.

“The Pathways of Hope program offers near immediate access to drug rehabilitation to people in lieu of going to jail,” Chief Alexander said.

The treatment can help break the chain of addiction and incarceration.

“We can keep putting somebody in jail for these minor offenses, and they’ll get out and then recommit because we haven’t addressed the addiction,” Chief Alexander said.

Treatment is provided at no cost.

“We can’t arrest our way out of the out of this problem. And we’ve recognized that and since 2018, Chief Alexander has really championed this Pathways to Hope program,” said Bradley Jago, a sergeant with Superior Police Department.

Sgt. Jago and Coordinated Response Specialist Jen Stank help run the program.

“This year, we have 50 individuals that have been connected to the program either through active outreach, self-referral, officer referral diversion, or overdose outreach,” Stank said.

It’s all part of Chief Alexander’s legacy that may be carried on by the people he’s inspired along the way.

“It’s bittersweet. I mean, we’ve worked together for so many years,” said Chad La Lor, Assistant District Attorney for Douglas County.

“He’s the type of person that cares about others and in doing so. You want to do the right thing and you don’t want to disappoint him,” said Assistant Police Chief John Kiel.

“I hope that the best chiefs are still going to come to this department and continue with some of the progress we’ve made over the last nine years, improving our professionalism, improving trust within the community,” Chief Alexander said.

After he retires, he plans to teach law enforcement part-time at U-W Superior and spend more time working at the Pequaywan Inn, which Alexander co-owns with his brother.

For more information about the Pathways To Hope program, click here.

