ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world

Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The dirt track racing season has come to an end for 2023, but one racer drove circles around his competition this season.

Cade Nelson of Hermantown is the son of local dirt track racing legend Darrell Nelson, and he is now making a name for himself in the racing world.

“Unbelievable,” said Cade’s Crew Chief Steve Roseen. “Dramatic. He’s gone from pretender to the contender.”

His dad could not agree more.

“Every parent thinks their kid’s gonna be good at whatever sport they’re in,” said Darrell. “Then right out of the gate, he was good. I mean, really good. I mean better than I ever thought.”

Six years ago, Cade started with go-karts but last year switched gears to driving United States Racing Association Late Models, one of the eight USRA racing classes, and is already very familiar with every detail of his car, especially the design.

“My dad’s called the Hermantown hammer,” said Cade. “When I won my first ever heat race and got an interview, all I was thinking about was, ‘I’m doing it, Dad.’ That’s where I got the 44 from and the Little Hammer and the name Nelson, of course.”

Cade said his dad is the reason he began racing

“I always see him running at the tracks at Proctor Speedway when I was obviously a lot younger, so I thought it was cool, and I just wanted to race,” said Cade.

In Cade’s case, ‘a lot younger’ means when he was just 7 years old.

Now, he is 13 years old and is usually the youngest on the track racing people more than twice his age.

“The first year was pretty intimidating,” said Cade. “Just thinking, ‘Yeah, these guys know what they’re doing.’ But now that I got some seat time and I’ve won a few races, I’m just thinking that I can keep up with them.”

Cade is doing more than just keeping up with them, he is passing them and winning.

“He is running up front constantly,” said Roseen. “He’s got 16 top fives and four feature wins. I mean, he’s got a track championship. He’s got a rookie of the year in the USRA locked up, and it’s just it’s fun to watch.”

“He was 12 last year and to be at that age and be the success he is, I never had that,” said Darrell. “I mean, I was still playing with Hot Wheels when I was 13.”

Most of Cade’s competitors are just as impressed as his supporters.

“They mostly come up to me on the track after I’ve won and tell me, ‘Great job,’” said Cade. “They came up next to me, rev up their engine, give me a thumbs up, but some guys don’t even say anything.”

Nelson still has a long career ahead of him.

He will continue to face challenges behind the wheel, including getting his driver’s license.

“I drove my mom’s car from the house to back here once,” said Cade. “That was pretty scary and pretty tough. I had to use blinkers on that so that’s pretty tough.”

Nelson will cross that line when he gets there but for now, he will stick to the track.

