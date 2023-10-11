Wisconsin daycares struggle to stay open after losing government funding

Happy Hearts Day Care - Superior
Happy Hearts Day Care - Superior(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In June, Wisconsin lawmakers voted to end federal childcare funding this summer to support childcare providers.

“It’s just hard to tell if it’s even worth it,” said Andi Recznik, the director of Happy Hearts Day Care in Superior. “It’s like there’s not much we can do.”

Many childcare centers across the state of Wisconsin, including two in Superior, have been forced to close their doors after federal funding from the Child Care Counts program ended on October 1.

Happy Hearts has been operating for 28 years in Superior. Recznik said, after lawmakers voted to end the federal subsidy program, she is struggling to stay open as well.

Her center takes care of around 20 kids from infants to preschoolers every day.

All of the infant and toddler spots are full, and they have a waitlist of up to a year.

“A lot of parents know this is a hard job,” said Recznik. “And there’s only so few of us to do it.”

Without the federal dollars, she said it has been difficult to pay her staff the wages they want.

“I used to have people that just wouldn’t show up for the interview, and there’s no one applying anywhere,” said Recznik. “They don’t even try, so it’s just been really hard this year.”

Wisconsin State Rep. Angie Sapik, a Republican, said attracting and retaining childcare workers was the goal behind reallocating the funding for Child Care Counts.

“They’re trying to help families be able to afford it by funding Wisconsin Shares,” said Rep. Sapik. “We’re increasing capacity of the licensed slots, and we’re funding the recruitment and retention bonuses. We’re trying to better the quality of care, in addition to helping these facilities survive.”

While Recznik appreciates that understanding, she thinks the decision will result in a loss of more childcare facilities.

“The one thing that there should be is educational help, especially for us little guys,” said Recznik. “We can only do so much to stay open and there’s not a lot of us daycares left.”

In the meantime, Recznik said she has been applying for grants to help keep her doors open so she can help families in Superior.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information
James Patrick Carey
Attorney charged with DWI, fleeing the scene, after allegedly hitting construction worker
148th Fighter Wing on September 11, 2023 before flyover at Minnesota Twins game
148th to do flyover before Tuesday’s Twins game
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

Latest News

Cade Nelson Dirt Track Racing.
ON YOUR MARK: Hermantown teen on path to success in dirt track racing world
Suspect charged
Pine City man pleads guilty to multiple child pornography, exploitation charges
City by City: Hayward, Superior, Chisholm
City by City: Hayward, Superior, Chisholm
The first-ever ball is the non-profit's biggest event in quite some time. The ball is at the...
True North Goodwill celebrating work at first ‘Ghoulwill’ Ball