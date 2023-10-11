Wisconsin daycares struggle to stay open after losing government funding

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In June, Wisconsin lawmakers voted to end federal childcare funding this summer to support childcare providers.

“It’s just hard to tell if it’s even worth it,” said Andi Recznik, the director of Happy Hearts Day Care in Superior. “It’s like there’s not much we can do.”

Many childcare centers across the state of Wisconsin, including two in Superior, have been forced to close their doors after federal funding from the Child Care Counts program ended on October 1.

Happy Hearts has been operating for 28 years in Superior. Recznik said, after lawmakers voted to end the federal subsidy program, she is struggling to stay open as well.

Her center takes care of around 20 kids from infants to preschoolers every day.

All of the infant and toddler spots are full, and they have a waitlist of up to a year.

“A lot of parents know this is a hard job,” said Recznik. “And there’s only so few of us to do it.”

Without the federal dollars, she said it has been difficult to pay her staff the wages they want.

“I used to have people that just wouldn’t show up for the interview, and there’s no one applying anywhere,” said Recznik. “They don’t even try, so it’s just been really hard this year.”

Wisconsin State Rep. Angie Sapik, a Republican, said attracting and retaining childcare workers was the goal behind reallocating the funding for Child Care Counts.

“They’re trying to help families be able to afford it by funding Wisconsin Shares,” said Rep. Sapik. “We’re increasing capacity of the licensed slots, and we’re funding the recruitment and retention bonuses. We’re trying to better the quality of care, in addition to helping these facilities survive.”

While Recznik appreciates that understanding, she thinks the decision will result in a loss of more childcare facilities.

“The one thing that there should be is educational help, especially for us little guys,” said Recznik. “We can only do so much to stay open and there’s not a lot of us daycares left.”

In the meantime, Recznik said she has been applying for grants to help keep her doors open so she can help families in Superior.

