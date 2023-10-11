UMD Football looking to get back on a winning streak in Week 7 against UMary

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team is nearly halfway through their season, and for the first time this year, they will enter their Week 7 matchup with a loss on their record.

The now 5-1 Bulldogs were unable to execute in crucial moments in their game against Wayne State. A turnover and a failed touchdown on fourth and one are a few reasons why the Wildcats held UMD’s offense to a season-low of 18 points.

Prior to Week 6, UMD averaged nearly 40 points a game. They look to get back to that average in Week 7 against UMary, a team that has not earned a win at all this season.

Head coach Curt Wiese said it’s another opportunity to kick off another win streak, and he feels positive about the way his team responded to their first loss.

“Our sidelines stuck together, ya know, guys still believed we could win that game all the way up to about two minutes left to go when Wayne couldn’t kneel the ball out,” said Wiese, “for me, that was an important piece. Our team didn’t divide on Saturday. We could have done that in a lot of different situations, so for me, that’s a positive that we’re ready to go this week.”

Coming off of their loss to Wayne State, the Bulldogs say they are embracing the adversity.

“Any time you lose a game, it hurts for sure,” said Defensive Back Marcus Glodowski. “We put a lot of work into this so losing really sucks, but we’re excited to get back out here and go to work and we’re excited to go prove that we have a lot more to play for this year.”

The Bulldogs host UMary at Malosky Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off it set for noon.

The game will be broadcast on our My9 sports network.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.