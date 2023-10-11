True North Goodwill celebrating work at first ‘Ghoulwill’ Ball

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A regional non-profit organization will host a spooky-inspired event to support a good cause.

True North Goodwill will welcome hundreds of Northlanders to the DECC on October 21 for their first-ever Ghoulwill Ball.

Goodwill in Duluth, which is the 10th Goodwill in the world and covers 29 counties across Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, will host the ball. The event includes dinner, live music, a photo booth and a silent auction.

“It’s the first event for our organization in a really long time” Scott Vezina, the Director of Marketing and Communications for True North Goodwill, said. “We’re super excited, it’s a time of transformation for us.”

According to Vezina, the ball marks a year of hard work and rebranding for the organization.

“Just getting a group of people together to celebrate the impact of our mission and just the community,’ he said.

Dodie Brown, the president and CEO, said she’s excited to celebrate their accomplishments.

It’s a chance for those in the area they serve to see what work they do outside of just retail.

“So the community can also see the work that we do and the really amazing things that can happen,” she said.

Brown has been the president and CEO of True North Goodwill for just over a year, overseeing 11 retail locations and running one of 155 regional territories across North America.

“We want to have those ideas that can make this community a better place and that can enable people to do better,” she said.

The Ghoulwill Ball is October 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the DECC.

You can buy tickets for $55 online on True North Goodwill’s website here.

