Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EL NINO PATTERN
FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast
The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information
James Patrick Carey
Attorney charged with DWI, fleeing the scene, after allegedly hitting construction worker
148th Fighter Wing on September 11, 2023 before flyover at Minnesota Twins game
148th to do flyover before Tuesday’s Twins game
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

Latest News

A mother speaks after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin gummies to...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
A mother speaks out after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
Donations are needed for striking UAW workers as contract talks remain active. (Source:...
Donations keep UAW strikers going
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighborhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel