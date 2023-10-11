Some seasonable weather today with rain threat looming Friday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Today will be seasonable with mostly cloudy skies transitioning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a high of 51 degrees. Winds will be light out of the E at 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 50 degrees with some lake-effect showers in the Twin Ports and along the south shore. It will be breezy with winds out of the E at 10-20 MPH with winds increasing throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Friday will see the threat of a rainstorm moving into the Northland from the south. There is some dry air that it will be competing with, and the question of how much rain is still to be determined as the gradient between 1″ plus and less than a quarter inch of rain is very tight. Currently the Twin Ports will see a period of steady rain beginning after lunchtime and strong winds out of the ENE at 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times with a high of 49 degrees.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with lake effect showers along the south shore with a high of 50 and dryer conditions Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

