Rain likely for some late this week, not so likely for others

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Tonight there will be partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 30′s and lower 40′s with east winds 4-8mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of spotty showers. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be strong out of the east 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of rain moving in from the south.

FRIDAY: A strong low will move into the Midwest. This will lead to a 60% chance of rain for the Ports. But a much higher chance of rain south of the Ports. Winds will be strong out of the east 15-25mph gusting to 45mph, especially near the lake. New rain totals will be between 1-2″. Little to no rain on the Range/International Border.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see a chance of some lingering showers in the morning, and maybe a few lingering in Wisconsin in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

