Duluth Fire Department welcomes public into fire hall

Fun games and treats were on site for all ages to enjoy, and attendees were able to see how a fire truck works up close.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth firefighters got to know residents on Tuesday during an open house at their Lincoln Park Station.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Christopher Orman, the meet and greet allowed locals to talk with their neighborhood firefighters face-to-face.

”Just knowing that we’re here, we’re in everybody’s local neighborhoods,” Orman said, “and if there are questions, sometimes all you’ve got to do is call and ask.

This year’s open house focused on educating people about prioritizing fire safety at home, especially in the kitchen.

Food and drinks were provided by Super One Foods and the Korner Store.

