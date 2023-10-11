City by City: Hayward, Superior, Chisholm

Hayward, WI- The Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District is planning its first Sip and Shop event for Thursday. Attendees can find fall’s new fashions, special menus, live music, treats, and one-night-only deals between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. all throughout downtown. To participate, people can pick up a “Downtown Hayward BID Sip & Shop Passport” at any of the participating businesses and enter to win prizes. Click here for more information.

Superior, WI- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the B-25 Mitchell Berlin Express to Bong Memorial Airport from October 13 through October 15. The B-25 bomber played a crucial role in World War II. There are fewer than 20 of these types of planes that can still fly, and the EAA is offering rides to the public. Tickets are on sale now.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is hosting a spooky and fun time with the return of its Trolley in the Dark Tours. On Friday, October 13, people can ride its historic trolley and get a tour of the Glen Location after hours. Guests can bring in their own flashlights if they prefer. People of all ages are welcome. Call 218-254-7959 to make a reservation for a time slot between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. Click here for more ticket information.

