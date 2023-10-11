CHUM leaders address the state of homelessness in Duluth

Duluth's homeless crisis has grown in recent years.
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - World Homeless Day, October 10, is observed internationally to highlight the needs of people experiencing homelessness and encourage local communities to help.

Deb Holman, a Street Outreach Worker for CHUM, spoke at a news conference about the state of homelessness in Duluth. She did so outside of a local encampment.

“I think some people are quick to say that ‘oh they’re all drug addicts out here,’ but they’re not,” Holman said. “It’s a variety of different situations, and drug use is just part of it.”

Holman has lived in Duluth since 2005. She says her mission is to help people like Foress McKittrsck, a man who is slowly losing his eyesight and has been homeless for as long as he can remember.

”I told them what I need, a place without a cement floor, “McKittrsck said. “Don’t put a blind guy in a place with a cement floor. Do you want him to break everything?”

CHUM leaders helped McKittrsck find an apartment that fit his needs.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, about 150 million people globally don’t have a home.

The goal of local organizations is to fight that crisis one unhoused person at a time.

“You know we are a society and we take care of our own,” McKittrsck said. “If we don’t, well, it’s just going to fall apart.”

