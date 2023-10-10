Two UMD men’s hockey players receive weekly honors after Michigan Tech Overtime game

UMD Hockey Logo over Amsoil Arena background
UMD Hockey Logo over Amsoil Arena background(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over the week the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team opened their season at Amsoil Arena against the Michigan Tech Huskies.

The exciting overtime match earned two players National Collegiate Hockey Conference weekly honors. Senior Zach Stejskal was named NCHC Goaltender of the Week and forward Anthony Menghini was named NCHC Rookie of the Week.

Stejskal made 32 saves Saturday night helping the Bulldogs force overtime. In the shootout Stejskal had two additional stops, giving UMD a win.

He posted a 0.941 save percentage, the best out of all NCHC goaltenders who saw regular season action last weekend. The last time Stejskal earned a goaltender of the week award was in the 2021-22 season.

For Menghini, it was his first game as a Bulldog but it didn’t look that way as he scored his first collegiate goal to put the Bulldogs up 2-1 early in the third period. Mich. Tech would tie it up to go to overtime but The rookie would close out the game with a goal in the third round of the shootout.

Stejskal, Menghini, and company return to AMSOIL Arena for two more non-conference games against Northern Michigan on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:07 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after branch struck her chest on ATV trail
Woman dead after branch struck her on Hibbing ATV trail
The mugshot of James Patrick Carey from Pine County jail roster.
Attorney arrested on suspicion of DWI, fleeing the scene, after hitting construction worker
Frost and Freeze warnings cover most of the region through Monday morning
Frost and freeze alerts cover most of the Northland through Monday morning
Indigenous Peoples Day
Multiple Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations happening in the Northland
Fatal crash generic
One dead in Northern Koochiching County crash

Latest News

UMD Hockey Logo over Amsoil Arena background
#17 UMD, #10 Mich. Tech Hockey Season Opener turns into Overtime Battle
UMD Men's hockey team versus Michigan Tech in Season Opener
UMD wins second game of series versus Long Island University
UMD football
UMD Football no longer undefeated after trip to Wayne State