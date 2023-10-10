State lawmaker stresses self care during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and it will affect one in eight women during their lifetime.

“I was six months late to getting a mammogram,” said Minnesota District 3B State Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, who lives in the Hermantown area. “Being busy, two kids in competitive hockey, and I just thought it wasn’t a big deal. There’s no breast cancer in my family.”

Nine years ago, before Zeleznikar was elected to her position as a Representative, she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

“I chose to do the double mastectomy in 2015, and I thought everything was going great,” said Zeleznikar. “I ended up going back to the hospital, having a lot of complications. So I ended up having a series of eight more surgeries in the next five plus years.”

In order to detect breast cancer before it becomes more severe, Dr. Jill Holsinger, a Diagnostic Radiologist at Essentia Health and leader of the hospital’s Breast Center, said women older than 40 need to come in for yearly screenings and breast examinations.

Starting at age 20, however, Holsinger said women should perform a different technique rather than a self examination.

“We used to teach people how to do a self breast exam, but we found that there were a lot of lumps,” said Holsinger. “A lot of women have a lot of lumps that are normal. So it kind of made people nervous. So now, let’s know your breast. So if you feel something that seems unusual, come in.”

Through sharing her own journey, Zeleznikar wants other women to know all emotions are valid.

“I learned that healing is way more than physical scars,” said Zeleznikar. “I didn’t want to inconvenience anybody and to realize that you can. It’s OK to not have everything put together and it’s OK to cry and it’s okay to scream. And that’s OK to be scared.”

Zeleznikar strongly encourages all women to not put off their exams.

To reduce the risk of breast cancer, Holsinger advises:

eat healthy

be active

take note of body changes.

She says factors that increase the risk of breast cancer include:

increased age

family history

smoking

alcohol consumption

obesity

diabetes

tall height

If examining breasts at home, things to look for include:

tethering of the skin

red or pink patches that do not go away

inversion of the nipple/nipple sensitivity

lumps that feel like the tip of a pencil, an eraser, or a pea

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.